Browns sign Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant amid Deshaun Watson chase

By R.P. Salao
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cleveland Browns have made a ton of moves to reconfigure their roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season – and it looks like they’re not done yet. The Browns have locked in Pro Bowl return specialist and wide receiver Jakeem Grant. The news was reported by NFL insider Tom...

