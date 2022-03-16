Man convicted in deadly stabbing wants new trial

A Merodosia man convicted of first-degree murder in a deadly 2018 stabbing is citing court errors in asking for a new trial. (Darren Iozia / Journal-Courier)

A Meredosia who represented himself in a murder trial that resulted in his conviction in a deadly 2018 stabbing is asking for a new trial, citing court errors.

A jury found Dustin A. Finlaw, 22, guilty of first-degree murder Jan. 31. Jurors deliberated less than an hour after a four-day trial in the death of Robert L. Utter, 42, of Rushville.

Utter was found in a car in Meredosia on May 24, 2018, after he was stabbed multiple times and his throat was slashed.

Prosecutors were able to trace the weapon used in the killing to where Finlaw lived at the time. Finlaw acknowledged meeting Utter, but maintained there was another man there who was responsible for the stabbing.

Morgan County State's Attorney Gray Noll said it's not uncommon for the type of new trial motion to be filed. Finlaw contends "the state failed to prove the [him] guilty of the charges ... beyond all reasonable doubt."

"He feels that mistakes were made," he said.

But because Finlaw represented himself, Noll doesn't expect the request will be granted.

Finlaw also contends the court erred in denying his motion for a directed verdict of not guilty at the conclusion of the state's evidence, that there were errors in state exhibits and that "prosecutors made prejudicial, inflammatory and erroneous statements in closing argument designed to arouse the prejudice and passions of the jury and to thereby prejudice the defendants right to a free trial."

Finlaw's sentencing is scheduled for April 1, at which time the motion for a new trial will be heard, according to Noll.