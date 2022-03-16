ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredosia, IL

Man convicted in deadly stabbing wants new trial

By Darren Iozia
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIU95_0egUSyN700
A Merodosia man convicted of first-degree murder in a deadly 2018 stabbing is citing court errors in asking for a new trial. (Darren Iozia / Journal-Courier)

A Meredosia who represented himself in a murder trial that resulted in his conviction in a deadly 2018 stabbing is asking for a new trial, citing court errors.

A jury found Dustin A. Finlaw, 22, guilty of first-degree murder Jan. 31. Jurors deliberated less than an hour after a four-day trial in the death of Robert L. Utter, 42, of Rushville.

Utter was found in a car in Meredosia on May 24, 2018, after he was stabbed multiple times and his throat was slashed.

Prosecutors were able to trace the weapon used in the killing to where Finlaw lived at the time. Finlaw acknowledged meeting Utter, but maintained there was another man there who was responsible for the stabbing.

Morgan County State's Attorney Gray Noll said it's not uncommon for the type of new trial motion to be filed. Finlaw contends "the state failed to prove the [him] guilty of the charges ... beyond all reasonable doubt."

"He feels that mistakes were made," he said.

But because Finlaw represented himself, Noll doesn't expect the request will be granted.

Finlaw also contends the court erred in denying his motion for a directed verdict of not guilty at the conclusion of the state's evidence, that there were errors in state exhibits and that "prosecutors made prejudicial, inflammatory and erroneous statements in closing argument designed to arouse the prejudice and passions of the jury and to thereby prejudice the defendants right to a free trial."

Finlaw's sentencing is scheduled for April 1, at which time the motion for a new trial will be heard, according to Noll.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rushville, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Meredosia, IL
Meredosia, IL
Crime & Safety
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Friday, March 18

Morgan County  Jacksonville Police  ARRESTS, CITATIONS  • Steven E. Easley, 41, homeless, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, and resisting a peace officer after police said he was on property in the 400 block of South Clay Avenue from which he was prohibited and ran from them when they were trying to arrest him. • Tiffani R. Weger, 29, of Jacksonville was cited at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on a charge of visitation interference after being accused of violating a court-ordered agreement. THEFTS, BURGLARIES • A SIM card was taken Tuesday or Wednesday from a cellphone in an apartment in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard. Compiled by David C.L. Bauer
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Murder#Sentencing
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Thursday, March 17

• Aaron W. Durham, 29, of Roodhouse was cited on charges of improper lane use after a traffic accident at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 67 at Prospect Road in Murrayville. • A 12-year-old boy was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday on an aggravated battery charge after being accused of pulling the legs of a teacher at Garrison Alternative School at 936 W. Michigan Ave. out from under him, causing the teacher to fall and hit the ground.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Tuesday, March 15

• Property was taken in February from a residence in the 600 block of Hardin Avenue, according to a report filed at 11:50 a.m. Monday. • Patricia L. Kelly, 60, of Jacksonville was cited on a charge of failing to yield after the car she was driving and one being driven by Ebonee M. Moore, 19, of Jacksonville collided at 11:27 a.m. Sunday at Clay and East Michigan avenues.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
499
Followers
407
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy