Hearing Continued For Pa. State Trooper Charged With Child Pornography

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A hearing for a Pennsylvania State Trooper who was arrested on child pornography charges has been continued.

Trooper Sean McKenzie was expected to be in court after allegedly admitting to possessing and viewing child pornography.

McKenzie was arrested earlier this month after police were tipped off by a cyber tipline that more than 200 files of child pornography were uploaded to an account.

Police say the files were found to be connected to McKenzie.

McKenzie had been working out of the State Police’s Troop T in New Stanton, and has been a State Trooper for thirteen years.

Prosecutors continued his hearing today, saying their expert witness was unavailable.

McKenzie’s attorney is now pushing to get him out of jail.

“We asked bond be set. The magistrate indicated he would not change bond at this time. It’s our plan to file a motion to set bond. Mr. McKenzie is a long standing member in the community. He’s not a flight risk and has never been in trouble before. With those factors we believe a bond should be set,” said Tim Andrews, McKenzie’s attorney.

A judge denied bond when McKenzie was arrested on March 3.

He remains in the Fayette County Prison without bond.