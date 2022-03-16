ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gov. Wolf Calling On State Legislators To Provide Funding For Ukrainian Refugee Support

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSVFr_0egUSl8u00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Wolf has a message to Ukrainians who are fleeing war in their country — and that message is ‘You are welcome here.’

Governor Wolf posted his message on social media on Tuesday.

The governor said Pennsylvania has the second highest Ukrainian population out of any state in the country.

He says he’s calling on the state’s legislature to authorize $2 million to support re-settling refugees.

The governor says the money would go towards the support of the creation of the ‘New Neighbors Fund.’

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOLF

Gov. Wolf calls for a gas tax holiday

On March 8, Gov. Tom Wolf praised President Joe Biden's plan to ban the import or Russian oil, liquified natural gas and coal to the United States due to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. “This horrific act of aggression on the peaceful, independent country of Ukraine and its people...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Calls on Congress to Support School Feeding Needs

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week called on congressional leaders to extend the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) waiver authority for child nutrition programs through the 2022-23 school year in the 2022 Omnibus Bill. As supply chain and workforce issues persist, the waiver authority will ensure adequate funding and flexibility to purchase and transport a variety of foods for school meals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WVNews

Recreational marijuana bill clears House

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday to reform the state’s marijuana laws — one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another would permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged. Under one bill...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukrainians#Legislature#Tv News#U S State#Kdka Tv News Staff#The New Neighbors Fund
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WYTV.com

What new permitless carry bill means for Ohioans

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether by coincidence or not, Ohio’s status as a “constitutional state” will go into effect right around the time some will be deciding how to spend their refund from the IRS. “In the Mahoning Valley, if you get a stimulus check or...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

City named the ugliest town in all of New Jersey

The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State — and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
WETM 18 News

SNAP households to receive maximum benefits in March

NEW YORK (WWTI) — An additional $232 million in food assistance has been available to New Yorkers this month. This was announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on March 10 when she confirmed that all households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for March. Additionally, all […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDVM 25

Community reacts to day 10 of truck convoy

Hagerstown resident Barbara Cross Ewald has had enough of the convoy. She explained that while she values the work of the truckers to transport and stock goods nationwide, they are now becoming a nuisance to drivers who are just trying to live their lives. She also says she's tired of seeing her city associated with the convoy.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy