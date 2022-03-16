Gov. Wolf Calling On State Legislators To Provide Funding For Ukrainian Refugee Support

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Wolf has a message to Ukrainians who are fleeing war in their country — and that message is ‘You are welcome here.’

Governor Wolf posted his message on social media on Tuesday.

The governor said Pennsylvania has the second highest Ukrainian population out of any state in the country.

He says he’s calling on the state’s legislature to authorize $2 million to support re-settling refugees.

The governor says the money would go towards the support of the creation of the ‘New Neighbors Fund.’