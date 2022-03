EV stocks have come under pressure in recent weeks, due to worries about Fed rate hikes, and due to supply chain and commodity price worries. BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) is China's largest electric vehicles company. The EV player continues to execute very well, showcasing excellent growth in recent months. At the same time, the company, which never was especially expensive compared to how many of its EV peers are valued, has sold off substantially in the recent past, making it an even better value. In the near term, commodity prices could be a headwind, but BYD seems to have a solid long-term outlook, which could make Buffett's favorite EV company a worthwhile investment.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO