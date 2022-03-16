ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia gains ahead of expected Fed hike, China COVID concerns ebb

By Riya Sharma
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* China reports a drop in daily COVID-19 cases * Markets brace for Fed meeting outcome By Riya Sharma March 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets advanced on Wednesday, buoyed by a pull-back in COVID-19 cases in China and hopes of progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks, though traders held off on big bets before the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision. Equities in Thailand and South Korea climbed 0.8% and stocks in Singapore rose more than a percent to a two-week high. Currencies also edged higher, with the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit each firming 0.2%. The gains followed a relief rally on Wall Street overnight, driven by hopes of a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks with Russia were sounding more realistic but more time was needed. Moves in Asia were still cautious ahead of a closely watched Fed rate decision later in the day (1800 GMT). Markets have already priced in a 25 basis points rate hike and will look for further policy clues in light of surging inflation and volatile commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Considering the risks around oil prices, Asia inflation and developed markets monetary tightening, the risks are skewed towards Asia central banks turning more hawkish ahead," said Duncan Tan, a rates strategist at DBS Bank. "A hawkish tilt is more likely in economies where recent inflation prints have climbed or stayed above central bank targets," Tan said, pointing to Thailand and India as examples. "Comparatively, for Bank Negara Malaysia and Bank Indonesia, inflation appears to be better anchored and thus, these are less pressures and urgency for them to pivot." Regional markets also steadied as a drop in daily COVID-19 cases in mainland China aided sentiment. Shares in Indonesia were last up 0.6%, after climbing nearly a percent earlier, and the rupiah edged up 0.2%. The country's finance minister said the economy had remained resilient in the face of increased volatility due to the war in Ukraine and vowed to protect people from an "extreme" rise in food prices. Bonds in the region remained under pressure, having taken a beating last week when surging commodity prices raised inflation risks, with yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds rising 32 basis points to 6.766%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include United Overseas Bank Ltd up 3.5% and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd up 2.29% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Victoria Investama Tbk PT up 25.48% and Tanah Laut Tbk PT up 23.42% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0432 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.08 -2.63 <.N2 1.53 -10.62 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.14 -0.09 <.SS 0.04 -15.79 > EC> India +0.36 -2.63 <.NS 1.41 -2.63 EI> Indonesi +0.10 -0.42 <.JK 0.50 5.65 a SE> Malaysia +0.17 -0.81 <.KL 0.16 1.45 SE> Philippi +0.04 -2.49 <.PS -0.59 -2.03 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.11 -4.25 <.KS 0.82 -11.24 > 11> Singapor +0.12 -1.09 <.ST 1.27 4.91 e I> Taiwan -0.15 -3.42 <.TW -0.39 -7.46 II> Thailand +0.09 -0.27 <.SE 0.72 -0.08 TI> ($1 = 14,316.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Kim Coghill)

