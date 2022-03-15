'What has transpired is wrong': Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams decries team's omission from March Madness

Texas A&M was a bit of a surprise snub when the men's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday. On Tuesday, Aggies men's basketball coach Buzz Williams delivered an emotional, nearly eight-minute long statement decrying the selection committee's decision to not select his team for the field of 68.

"We were and are completely devastated and heartbroken," Williams said after his team's win over Alcorn State in the opening round of the NIT. "Sad is the wrong word, because it doesn't completely express the totality of our emotions."

Texas A&M (24-12) had won seven straight games before falling to Tennessee, 65-60, in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Aggies knocked off Alabama on the road late in the regular season before dispatching Auburn and Arkansas in the SEC tournament. All those squads are participating in March Madness.

But the Aggies are not.

Williams said that since the team's return from the SEC tournament he has "spent all my waking hours trying to better understand the data on how (our) 12 SEC competition-only wins weren't enough." He also said he dug into how the selection committee was put together, who was on the committee and what data they look at and what they discuss in the hopes of understanding how Texas A&M fell short.

"I wanted this understanding so I could have an explanation for our players, their parents, and coaches and be accountable in my relationship with each of them," Williams said.

Williams said he turned off his phone and didn't watch TV while he was compiling his research so that he wouldn't "have the opinions of others diluting the information I was gathering." Summaries of Williams' research were made available to reporters on the scene.

His conclusion? "It defies logic that we are not in the NCAA Tournament," Williams said.

"Despite repeated pleas, I have only been given generalities by those above me, not data-specific evidence of why we weren't invited. Without logical reasoning behind the decision, while knowing I still must explain this to our guys and their families, it has caused me to lose all respect and faith in the system and those that are in it.

"What has transpired is wrong."

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams during a February game. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

Williams paused several times as he fought back tears as he delivered the final parts of his statement.

"I am so sad for all of the young men in our program, especially those who decided to stay at Texas A&M with their COVID year of eligibility," Williams said.

"The process is obviously flawed, and it is apparent that there is way more included that is unseen and unknown in the selection of the 36 at-large teams than what the public is made aware of. Until there is complete transparency and accountability, the system will stay broken and this will continue to happen.

"Like many other things I have seen with the NCAA in my career, especially during my tenure here, allowing a personal bias to impact the process should not be allowed. Our players and staff earned a right to play in the greatest tournament in the world and it disgusts me in a way I can't articulate that the system and the adults in it prohibited that from happening because several in our program will never have that opportunity again.

"Despite how disenchanted I have become with all this, I will always stand up for our players and the families they represent. Regardless of the opinion of anyone, that is the least that I can do."

Texas A&M last made the NCAA Tournament in 2018, under former head coach Billy Kennedy. The 49-year-old Williams was hired by Texas A&M ahead of the 2019-20 season following successful runs at Virginia Tech and Marquette.

