ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

'What has transpired is wrong': Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams decries team's omission from March Madness

By Jace Evans, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Texas A&M was a bit of a surprise snub when the men's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday. On Tuesday, Aggies men's basketball coach Buzz Williams delivered an emotional, nearly eight-minute long statement decrying the selection committee's decision to not select his team for the field of 68.

"We were and are completely devastated and heartbroken," Williams said after his team's win over Alcorn State in the opening round of the NIT. "Sad is the wrong word, because it doesn't completely express the totality of our emotions."

Texas A&M (24-12) had won seven straight games before falling to Tennessee, 65-60, in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Aggies knocked off Alabama on the road late in the regular season before dispatching Auburn and Arkansas in the SEC tournament. All those squads are participating in March Madness.

But the Aggies are not.

Williams said that since the team's return from the SEC tournament he has "spent all my waking hours trying to better understand the data on how (our) 12 SEC competition-only wins weren't enough." He also said he dug into how the selection committee was put together, who was on the committee and what data they look at and what they discuss in the hopes of understanding how Texas A&M fell short.

"I wanted this understanding so I could have an explanation for our players, their parents, and coaches and be accountable in my relationship with each of them," Williams said.

Williams said he turned off his phone and didn't watch TV while he was compiling his research so that he wouldn't "have the opinions of others diluting the information I was gathering." Summaries of Williams' research were made available to reporters on the scene.

His conclusion? "It defies logic that we are not in the NCAA Tournament," Williams said.

"Despite repeated pleas, I have only been given generalities by those above me, not data-specific evidence of why we weren't invited. Without logical reasoning behind the decision, while knowing I still must explain this to our guys and their families, it has caused me to lose all respect and faith in the system and those that are in it.

"What has transpired is wrong."

MARCH MADNESS BRACKET GAME: Create a pool and invite your friends!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Don't make these mistakes in your men's NCAA Tournament bracket

NCAA TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS: Four smart first-round upset picks of March Madness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KmGq_0egURV0N00
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams during a February game. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

Williams paused several times as he fought back tears as he delivered the final parts of his statement.

"I am so sad for all of the young men in our program, especially those who decided to stay at Texas A&M with their COVID year of eligibility," Williams said.

"The process is obviously flawed, and it is apparent that there is way more included that is unseen and unknown in the selection of the 36 at-large teams than what the public is made aware of. Until there is complete transparency and accountability, the system will stay broken and this will continue to happen.

"Like many other things I have seen with the NCAA in my career, especially during my tenure here, allowing a personal bias to impact the process should not be allowed. Our players and staff earned a right to play in the greatest tournament in the world and it disgusts me in a way I can't articulate that the system and the adults in it prohibited that from happening because several in our program will never have that opportunity again.

"Despite how disenchanted I have become with all this, I will always stand up for our players and the families they represent. Regardless of the opinion of anyone, that is the least that I can do."

Texas A&M last made the NCAA Tournament in 2018, under former head coach Billy Kennedy. The 49-year-old Williams was hired by Texas A&M ahead of the 2019-20 season following successful runs at Virginia Tech and Marquette.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'What has transpired is wrong': Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams decries team's omission from March Madness

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Hubert Davis quote after UNC’s OT win vs. Baylor goes viral

The UNC Tar Heels overcame a blown 25-point lead, but ultimately defeated the Baylor Bears in overtime. Here is what head coach Hubert Davis had to say after the huge victory. To say the UNC Tar Heels competed in a rollercoaster of a game is not hyperbole. The Tar Heels held a 25-point lead against the No. 1 Baylor Bears, the defending National Champions, and forced overtime. Yet, the Tar Heels made the most of their shots, and defeated the Bears 93-86 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photo Of Roy Williams Went Viral During Baylor-North Carolina Game

Roy Williams can’t believe what unfolded during Saturday’s Second Round game between North Carolina and Baylor. The Tar Heels were on the verge of a blowout upset victory. The momentum shifted, however, when UNC’s Brady Manek was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul. He elbowed a Baylor player in the head while fighting for a rebound.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buzz Williams
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Shocking Upset In NCAA Women’s Tournament On Sunday

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has featured a couple of stunning upsets, highlighted by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s run to the Sweet 16. Upsets aren’t just a part of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, though – the Women’s Tournament has some big ones, as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Texas A M#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tournament#Aggies#Nit#Sec#Texas A M Basketball
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Slate

The Problem With Being John Calipari

A significant swath of Kentucky fans want John Calipari fired. The exact percentage is impossible to know—Gallup has not polled the issue—but it’s more than a fringe idea. “Lots of people in this state have that view,” Matt Jones, founder of the UK media empire Kentucky Sports Radio, told me on Twitter. “It isn’t the majority but is more than most would think.”
LEXINGTON, KY
KELOLAND

Noah Freidel set to transfer from South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier today, former Tea Area star Noah Freidel announced on his twitter account he will be transferring from South Dakota State. The 3rd year college basketball player left the team last year citing mental health reasons and then this season was benched mid way through the year as the teams leading […]
TEA, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

421K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy