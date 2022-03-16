China will roll out policies favourable for capital markets, vice premier says

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China will roll out policy steps favourable for its capital markets while cautiously unveiling measures that risk hurting markets, Vice Premier Liu He said on Wednesday.

China will keep its capital markets stable, Xinhua news agency cited Liu as saying at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee under the State Council.

China will take measures to boost the economy in the fist quarter and monetary policy should take initiatives to support the economy, Liu was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)