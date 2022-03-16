ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns two power-play points

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Nichushkin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings. Nichushkin...

www.cbssports.com

KEYT

Nichushkin scores twice, Avalanche hold off Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche withstood a late San Jose rally to beat the Sharks 5-3 for their third victory in a row. Cale Makar added a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri and Darren Helm also scored for Colorado, which leads the NHL with 93 points and is 27-5-3 since Jan. 1. With goalie Darcy Kuemper getting the night off, Pavel Francouz started for Colorado and made 25 saves. The Avalanche have won 10 of their past 12 against San Jose.
NHL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jared McCann: Earns new career high in points

McCann logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings. McCann's helper came on an Adam Larsson tally in the third period. With the assist, McCann set a new career high with 36 points in 55 appearances. The 25-year-old center has two goals and an assist in his last four outings, and he should continue to see top-six minutes with the Kraken after signing a five-year contract extension March 8.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Rattles off three points

Makar scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. One of Makar's assists came on the power play, and he had a point in each period Friday. The 23-year-old defenseman has posted three points in five contests this season. He's up to a studly 22 goals, 69 points, 173 shots on net, a plus-38 rating, 74 blocked shots and 72 hits through a career-high 58 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sends two helpers

Rantanen registered a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Rantanen set up Nazem Kadri on the opening tally and also assisted on Valeri Nichushkin's empty-netter in the third period. The 25-year-old Rantanen has racked up three goals and five helpers in his last five outings. The Finnish winger is up to 73 points, 205 shots on net, a plus-34 rating and 52 PIM in 59 contests. He'll continue to be a steady scorer in a top-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report

Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nets. Conley sat out the first half of Utah's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) again, so Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely shoulder the offensive load against Brooklyn.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Arrives at camp

Molina (personal) arrived at the Cardinals' big-league camp Monday. Molina was absent for the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter, but the 39-year-old wasn't likely to see extensive use anyway in the early days of spring training as he gears up for his 18th big-league campaign. Though Molina is no longer a perennial Gold Glove candidate, he remains a plus defender and at least a serviceable performer at the dish relative to other catchers around the league. While Molina may receive at least a couple maintenance days per week in what will likely be his final season in the majors, the lack of high-impact fantasy performers at the catcher spot makes him a draft-worthy option in all but the shallowest of leagues. He's coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .252 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI, 45 runs and three stolen bases over 472 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Moved to IR

Bergeron (arm) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's media site. It was already announced that Bergeron would miss his third straight game Monday, so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the veteran center could return at some point this week, possibly as early as Thursday's contest with the Lightning. He has 45 points while averaging 18:25 of ice time through 56 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB

