ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

K-State baseball blows past Omaha

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SH2TI_0egUQPbO00
Kansas State players celebrate on the field after their home opener against Nebraska on March 9. The Wildcats traveled to Omaha on Tuesday and beat the Mavericks with ease, 8-4. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

An early offensive surge powered Kansas State baseball to an 8-4 win at Omaha Tuesday night.

K-State scored six over the game’s first two innings, including five runs in the second inning highlighted by home runs from Cole Johnson and Josh Nicoloff.

Nicoloff was a triple short of hitting for the cycle — when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in a one game — and ended the evening 3-for-5 with a season-high four RBIs.

“We talk all the time about being a good team on the road, and that good teams can win away from home,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “I was really glad to see us carry the momentum, both offensively and on the mound, from the weekend into a tough midweek matchup against a veteran club. We continue to work at being comfortable away from home, and I think we are starting to see that.”

Pitcher Griffin Hassall got the start and the win for K-State after going 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

“Griffin Hassall was tremendous today, really had command of all his pitches and, in particular, his secondary stuff,” Hughes said. “Through the first three innings he was unhittable and just continues to be a reliable option for us.”

Four Wildcats had multi-hit games led by Nicoloff and Dominic Johnson, who each had three. Johnson extended his hitting streak to 10 games and has two or more hits in six straight games.

“They are both swinging really hot bats and seeing the ball well,” Hughes said. “Josh Nicoloff is starting to get paid back with the work he’s put in. He’s really barreled up a lot of balls all year but didn’t always get the results he wanted early. But he hasn’t wavered from his approach, and the hits are finally coming to him.”

K-State has now won five straight and seven of its last eight.

The Wildcats will head back home this weekend for a three-game series with Morehead State starting Friday at 6 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
EUROPE
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

What to know about the search for 132 passengers in China airline crash

Search efforts are ongoing following a China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. It remains unknown if there are any survivors. The flight was a Boeing 737-800 aircraft and carried 132 people, comprising 123 passengers and nine crew members. It took off shortly after 1 p.m. local time. It was scheduled to land just after 3 p.m., but air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane around 2:15 p.m., according to USA Today.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
The Hill

White House warns Russia prepping possible cyberattacks against US

The White House on Monday urged private companies to bolster their cyber defenses, citing evolving intelligence suggesting the Russian government is exploring “options for potential cyberattacks” targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. “To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure,” White House...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Hughes
The Hill

Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the app store and Apple Music. Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon, including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps. The company noted that users may experience...
TECHNOLOGY
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
769
Followers
138
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy