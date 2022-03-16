K-State baseball blows past Omaha

Kansas State players celebrate on the field after their home opener against Nebraska on March 9. The Wildcats traveled to Omaha on Tuesday and beat the Mavericks with ease, 8-4. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

An early offensive surge powered Kansas State baseball to an 8-4 win at Omaha Tuesday night.

K-State scored six over the game’s first two innings, including five runs in the second inning highlighted by home runs from Cole Johnson and Josh Nicoloff.

Nicoloff was a triple short of hitting for the cycle — when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in a one game — and ended the evening 3-for-5 with a season-high four RBIs.

“We talk all the time about being a good team on the road, and that good teams can win away from home,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “I was really glad to see us carry the momentum, both offensively and on the mound, from the weekend into a tough midweek matchup against a veteran club. We continue to work at being comfortable away from home, and I think we are starting to see that.”

Pitcher Griffin Hassall got the start and the win for K-State after going 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

“Griffin Hassall was tremendous today, really had command of all his pitches and, in particular, his secondary stuff,” Hughes said. “Through the first three innings he was unhittable and just continues to be a reliable option for us.”

Four Wildcats had multi-hit games led by Nicoloff and Dominic Johnson, who each had three. Johnson extended his hitting streak to 10 games and has two or more hits in six straight games.

“They are both swinging really hot bats and seeing the ball well,” Hughes said. “Josh Nicoloff is starting to get paid back with the work he’s put in. He’s really barreled up a lot of balls all year but didn’t always get the results he wanted early. But he hasn’t wavered from his approach, and the hits are finally coming to him.”

K-State has now won five straight and seven of its last eight.

The Wildcats will head back home this weekend for a three-game series with Morehead State starting Friday at 6 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.