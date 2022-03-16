ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Ryan Graves: Puts away goal

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Graves scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Devils Rally to Take Lead But Sunk by Late Oilers Goals | GAME STORY

EDMONTON, AB - Ailing with multiple bouts of the stomach flu, the Devils overcame adversity to come back from a 2-1 deficit to take a third period lead on the strength of two goals and an assist by Jesper Bratt but the Oilers netted a pair later in the third plus an empty-net goal to win 6-3.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Miles Wood: At least a week away

Wood (hip) will practice with the team for the next week before reassessing whether he's ready for game action, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Wood has yet to make his season debut for New Jersey, and the power forward's at least a week away from making his first game appearance of 2021-22. March 31 against Boston is the earliest Wood could realistically crack the lineup if all goes well over the next week.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Ryan Ellis out rest of season

The Philadelphia Flyers received less than 100 minutes of ice time from Ryan Ellis this season. The veteran defenseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic. Though he still wouldn’t reveal details on the injury, Fletcher noted that they are still making a decision on whether Ellis needs surgery.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: Passes through waivers

Hanhold was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he's no longer a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Hanhold will remain at big-league spring training for at least a few more days before preparing to begin the season at Indianapolis. He made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2021, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Arrives at camp

Molina (personal) arrived at the Cardinals' big-league camp Monday. Molina was absent for the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter, but the 39-year-old wasn't likely to see extensive use anyway in the early days of spring training as he gears up for his 18th big-league campaign. Though Molina is no longer a perennial Gold Glove candidate, he remains a plus defender and at least a serviceable performer at the dish relative to other catchers around the league. While Molina may receive at least a couple maintenance days per week in what will likely be his final season in the majors, the lack of high-impact fantasy performers at the catcher spot makes him a draft-worthy option in all but the shallowest of leagues. He's coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .252 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI, 45 runs and three stolen bases over 472 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Claimed by Cardinals

Naughton was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Naughton will remain on a 40-man roster after being designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. He hasn't done anything to suggest he deserves an Opening Day roster spot, as he recorded a 6.35 ERA and 12:14 K:BB in his major-league debut last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Late scratch Saturday

Rodgers was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants for an unspecified reason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Scratches from spring lineups aren't always due to injuries, so it's not yet clear whether Rodgers is hurt or whether he'll be available off the bench. Alan Trejo will enter the lineup at second base and bat seventh.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Shut down with more finger soreness

Dobnak has been shut down from throwing due to continued discomfort in his right middle finger, MLB.com reports. "I think we're resetting right now in a way and allowing his finger to rest," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Dobnak struggled with a finger injury (a full tear of the A4...
MLB
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Moved to IR

Bergeron (arm) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's media site. It was already announced that Bergeron would miss his third straight game Monday, so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the veteran center could return at some point this week, possibly as early as Thursday's contest with the Lightning. He has 45 points while averaging 18:25 of ice time through 56 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB

