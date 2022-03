For a country music singer, even one as incredible as Chris Stapleton is, singing with George Strait is about as good as it gets. And for a country music fans, Chris Stapleton singing with George Strait is also about as good as it gets. Back in 2017, Chris and George and a ton of other superstars got together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims at a benefit concert called Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. The special […] The post Chris Stapleton After Performing Alongside George Strait: “Made The Hairs On My Arm Stand Up” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO