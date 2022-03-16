ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Pitch contest will be May 5

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
The Greater Owensboro Pitch Competition announced in January, designed to bring out the best business ideas and entrepreneurs around Owensboro, will take place May 5 at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum.

The event is hosted by the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. and the Small Business Development Center.

Brad Davis, vice president of business development for the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said Tuesday that it is time for the next step in the competition, where applicants will submit their proposed business plan no later than April 1.

“Those will be reviewed by a committee, and five will be selected to present at the Pitch Competition on May 5,” he said.

The “Shark Tank”-style competition is designed to help local business people and entrepreneurs get a leg up in developing their business. The grand prize for the winner will be $5,000.

“Hopefully, the most immediate things that we are hoping for is that we find a few potential businesses or emerging businesses that, maybe they need a little bit of assistance to kind of get started,” Davis said.

Jamie Johnson of the Small Business Development Center said 22 contestants applied to participate in the competition.

“After the plans are submitted, we will have a selection committee pick the top five, and those five businesses will pitch at the Pitch Competition on May 5,” she said.

Each business plan must include a company overview, where contestants include the most important points about their business idea, as well as a mission statement and legal structure. They must also describe the product or service, as well as how best to market that product or service. A sales strategy, revenue model and description of who is currently working on the “team” round out the list of requirements for the business plan due next month.

Davis said he is hopeful the Pitch Competition will continue to help community members in years to come.

“Hopefully this won’t be the last Pitch Competition or some similar event that we do, that it becomes an ongoing activity so we can keep developing new businesses in the community,” he said.

