Daviess County, KY

AIrport Board approves new emergency vehicle bid

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

The Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport Board approved the airport bidding out for a new aircraft rescue firefighting truck during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Tristan Durbin, airport director, said OWB’s present rescue truck is a 2006 E-One Titan.

“It is starting to age, and it has shown several issues over the past few years specifically, as far as financially and it being out of service multiple different times,” he said during the meeting.

Durbin said that while the vehicle is still doing the job, it is at the end of its useful life, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Over the past five years we have spent over $26,000 in maintenance and repair, and approximately $10,000 in just the last 18 months in maintenance and repair,” Durbin said.

It is estimated the cost of a replacement truck will be between $925,000 and $950,000. Durbin said the annual grant funding received for the number of enplanements leaving the airport would cover 95% of cost of the new emergency firefighting truck.

It is estimated it will take between 12-18 months for the new vehicle to be ready after it is ordered.

Also, Allegiant Airlines will return to its usual fall hiatus this year, which will be Aug. 16 through Oct. 6. Last year, the airline moved its hiatus dates to later in the fall.

Durbin said it is expected that Allegiant staff will continue to work during the six-week hiatus.

Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

