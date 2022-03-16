ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Tips in power-play goal

 5 days ago

Compher scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings. Compher...

