NHL

Canucks' Tyler Myers: Collects helper

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Myers logged an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Myers...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Helpers in three straight games

Seguin logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals. Seguin helped out on the second of Roope Hintz's goals in the contest. The assist was Seguin's third in as many games as well as his first power-play point since March 6. The 30-year-old center is up to 35 points, 153 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-14 rating in 60 appearances this season. He is likely to continue seeing second-line minutes since he's in the midst of a productive stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Dryden Hunt: Logs helper

Hunt notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning. Hunt has picked up four assists in his last four games. The 26-year-old has dropped into a third-line role with the arrival of Frank Vatrano in a trade with the Panthers. Hunt's game is better suited to a checking-line role anyway -- he's at 15 points, 123 hits, 70 shots on net, 46 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 57 outings this season. The physicality could be of interest in deeper fantasy formats, but Hunt's not going to see much, if any, power-play time to boost his offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Logan Couture: Garners helper

Couture logged an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche. Couture set up Erik Karlsson's third-period tally, which got the Sharks within one, though the comeback fell short. The 32-year-old Couture has gone 11 games without a multi-point effort, but he has three goals and five helpers in that span. The center is at 45 points, 150 shots, 74 hits and a minus-9 rating in 57 outings this season.
NHL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Wild land Fleury, Rangers add 3 players at trade deadline

The Minnesota Wild landed the biggest name at the NHL trade deadline by acquiring goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday. The New York Rangers made the biggest splash in upgrading an already deep lineup. Poised to make their first appearance in a 16-team playoff format since 2017, the Rangers bulked up...
NHL
Tanner Pearson
Person
Tyler Myers
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brad Hunt: Provides helper Saturday

Hunt notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Hunt continues to chip in steady offense from the blue line with two goals and four helpers in his last nine outings. The 33-year-old had a hand in Matthew Highmore's third-period tally Saturday. Hunt's up to 12 points, 41 shots, 37 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while playing mainly on the third pairing through 32 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Collects three helpers

Coyle generated three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets. Coyle is averaging two points per 60 minutes of ice time, which stands as his best rate since 2017-18 as a member of the Wild. Coyle is a strong utility forward for the Bruins having accumulated 14 goals and 22 assists through 62 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Luke Schenn: Contributes helper Sunday

Schenn notched an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres. Schenn has picked up two assists, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating in his last four contests. The 32-year-old has been paired with Quinn Hughes lately, but Schenn is always going to play more of a defensive role. He's up to 13 points, 58 shots on net, 199 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 48 outings. With Travis Hamonic shipped out to Ottawa and Travis Dermott brought in from Toronto, Schenn's role isn't expected to change too much as the Canucks remain on the fringe of the playoff race.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Collects power-play helper

Gostisbehere logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. Gostisbehere had the secondary assist on Lawson Crouse's go-ahead goal in the third period, but the Coyotes couldn't maintain the lead. The 28-year-old Gostisbehere has continued his resurgent 2021-22 into March with a goal and seven helpers in nine games this month. The veteran defenseman has 39 points (13 on the power play), 121 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating while logging top-pairing minutes through 62 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Conor Garland: Delivers helper in overtime loss

Garland logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres. Garland set up J.T. Miller's second-period tally. During an 11-game goal drought, Garland's offense has been fairly quiet -- he has just three assists with 26 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in that span. The winger is up to 33 points, 159 shots, a plus-11 rating and 32 PIM in 59 outings while maintaining a top-six role despite the downturn in offense from his 0.8 point-per-game pace last year.
NHL
NHL

Canucks Acquire Fourth-Round Pick from New York Rangers for Tyler Motte

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Tyler Motte. "We would like to thank Tyler and his family for their dedication to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

