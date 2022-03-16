ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

County parks get improvements

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
Visitors to Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park will find that several things have changed since last fall.

Ross Leigh, parks director for Daviess County Parks & Recreation, said much of the work done over the winter was for safety concerns and some was just to spruce up the parks.

The swinging bridge, two wooden bridges and an overlook have been removed in the Nature Center at Yellow Creek Park for safety reasons, he said.

A camera system has been installed in the playground area at Horse Fork Creek Park.

The “dream catcher bridge” at Panther Creek Park has new treads, fencing and cable.

Restrooms at Horse Fork Creek Park have been completed.

A section of the elevated trails has been reworked at Panther Creek Park.

Two dead trees by the lake at Yellow Creek Park have been removed.

Hand dryers have been installed in the concession restrooms at Panther Creek Park.

Riprap is going in around the lake at Panther Creek Park.

The barbecue pit at Panther Creek Park has been removed because of structural issues.

Fence repairs have been made at both parks.

All ballfield lighting at Yellow Creek Park has been removed, electrical panel breakers have been disconnected and the old announcer stands and scoreboards have been removed.

All lights on the Panther Creek Park ballfields have been repaired, and a new mound that is longer and will require less maintenance has been installed on Field 6.

Lighting at Panther Creek Park has been upgraded to LED.

Leigh said all that has been completed and crews are now working on turf for batting cages, new scoreboards and backstops for all ballfields at Panther Creek Park.

And the parking lot by the spray park at Horse Fork Creek Park is being paved.

Leigh said the new online registration system for picnic shelters, ballfields and the Daviess County Gun Club will be ready by mid-April.

“If people want to reserve a picnic shelter, they’ll be able to do it and make payment online at the same time,” he said.

That will save time for both staff and those registering.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro, KY
