On the Move: Food trucks offer convenience, variety

While food trucks offer the public a convenient way to enjoy restaurant-quality meals at a variety of locations, they also provide their owners a way to reach a wider audience than what might be possible with a conventional brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Jay Johnson, co-owner the Owensboro-based J’s Good Grub food truck, said he and his wife, Antoinette, launched their business five years ago, and it continues to be a family operation.

“A lot of it is me and my wife, we have three or four employees, so it is very time-consuming,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I have my kids involved, and we are trying to teach the youth to follow their dreams.”

Johnson said investing in a food truck rather than a restaurant with a permanent location gives him the ability to to serve a wider range of patrons.

“Location plays a big factor in Owensboro, as far as where businesses are and where people travel,” he said. “I don’t want to put my investment into a place where if it is at the south end of Frederica and then everybody goes to Highway 54.”

Johnson said he is licensed throughout the tri-state and enjoys being able to go wherever he likes.

While some food trucks are known for their themes, such as grilled-cheese sandwiches or lobster rolls, Johnson likes to switch up his menu offerings.

“Ours is J’s Good Grub, because I didn’t want to be stuck with just chicken or fish or barbecue,” he said. “With the Good Grub, it is kind of whatever comes to mind that day or that week. That way you are not tired of always doing the same thing.”

Menu items range from chicken sandwiches to Philly cheesesteaks and even a fish fry every Friday during Lent.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the popularity of food trucks in the United States continues to rise. Sales from food trucks increased 79% between 2012 and 2017, rising from $660.5 million to $1.2 billion. It was reported that in 2018, food trucks across the country employed 16,210 workers with a payroll of $320.6 million.

Andrew Keller, co-owner of Gene’s Health Food in Owensboro, said the business launched a food truck called Fresh By Gene’s in 2016 to complement the food offerings available at the store cafe.

“It did wonders for getting our name out there,” Keller said.

While the customers coming into store are mostly already familiar with the organic and natural products stocked on the shelves and prepared in the cafe, Fresh By Gene’s helped bring healthier options to those attending public events and festivals.

While Keller said the food truck was brought out a few times a week, they are now focusing mostly on catering private events.

Johnson said the main challenge of operating a food truck is the amount of time it takes to do it well.

“The challenge is it is a daily thing, it never stops,” he said. “If you are not working you are stocking, if you are not stocking you are doing inventory, and if you are not doing that you are answering emails.”

Johnson said he would just like to ask the community to stick by the local businesses that they have continued to support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this time, with the prices of food rising and everybody sees the different things in the economy, do your best to support local businesses, food truck or brick-and-mortar,” he said. “We are people that sacrifice our own pockets, not corporations’ pockets, to be a service for the people.”