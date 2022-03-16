ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal and assist in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Rantanen scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, blocked three shots and added two...

www.cbssports.com

KESQ

Forsberg’s goal, assist lead Predators over Maple Leafs 6-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen, Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene and Yakov Trenin each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tanner Jeannot and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Predators, who have won three of four. Juuse Saros made 38 saves, Roman Josi had three assists and Colton Sissons added two. Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews added a goal and an assist, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves for Toronto, which won its previous two games. Forsberg’s goal at 12:11 of the third period gave him 33 on the season and 211 for his career, setting a Nashville record.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Finds twine in win

Helm scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Helm doubled the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 with his first-period tally. The 35-year-old center has two points in his last three outings, but he's at just nine points in 49 appearances overall, mainly playing in a fourth-line role. He's added 82 hits and a minus-4 rating, but Helm likely won't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Nets power-play goal

Kadri scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Kadri opened the scoring at 10:18 of the first period, snapping his 10-game goal drought. In that span, he was still productive with nine assists and 26 shots on net. The 31-year-old is up to 23 tallies, 74 points (23 on the power play), 195 shots on net, 60 PIM and a plus-17 rating in 59 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Hangs on for win

Francouz allowed three goals on 28 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. The Avalanche held a four-goal lead at one point, but Francouz nearly gave it all back before Valeri Nichushkin sealed the win with an empty-netter. With Darcy Kuemper on back-to-back shutouts and the next game Monday versus the Oilers, it was surprising to see Francouz make this start. The 31-year-old improved to 11-3-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 15 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Hangs on for fourth straight win

Koskinen turned aside 25 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Things were looking dicey for Koskinen and the Oilers when Nico Hischier found the bottom corner of the net on a rebound midway through the third period to give New Jersey a 3-2 lead, but the veteran netminder shut the door the rest of the way as the Edmonton offense roared to life. Koskinen has won four straight starts and is 11-1-2 over his last 15 appearances, but that's largely due to the Oilers scoring 3.8 goals a game for him during that stretch -- his 3.04 GAA and .904 save percentage on the season remain unimpressive.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report

Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nets. Conley sat out the first half of Utah's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) again, so Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely shoulder the offensive load against Brooklyn.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Moved to IR

Bergeron (arm) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's media site. It was already announced that Bergeron would miss his third straight game Monday, so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the veteran center could return at some point this week, possibly as early as Thursday's contest with the Lightning. He has 45 points while averaging 18:25 of ice time through 56 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Arrives at camp

Molina (personal) arrived at the Cardinals' big-league camp Monday. Molina was absent for the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter, but the 39-year-old wasn't likely to see extensive use anyway in the early days of spring training as he gears up for his 18th big-league campaign. Though Molina is no longer a perennial Gold Glove candidate, he remains a plus defender and at least a serviceable performer at the dish relative to other catchers around the league. While Molina may receive at least a couple maintenance days per week in what will likely be his final season in the majors, the lack of high-impact fantasy performers at the catcher spot makes him a draft-worthy option in all but the shallowest of leagues. He's coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .252 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI, 45 runs and three stolen bases over 472 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Late scratch Saturday

Rodgers was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants for an unspecified reason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Scratches from spring lineups aren't always due to injuries, so it's not yet clear whether Rodgers is hurt or whether he'll be available off the bench. Alan Trejo will enter the lineup at second base and bat seventh.
MLB

