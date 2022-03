Texas +3.5 (-110) | Purdue -3.5 (-110) Despite being pegged as the victim of a potential upset, Texas survived #11 Virginia Tech in the opening round and now has a date with the high-powered offense of #3 Purdue for a spot in the Sweet 16. The shaky defense of the Boilermakers is concerning, but their offense that ranks the second-highest in the nation per KenPom should give the Longhorns a handful here. The offensive glass and second chances for Purdue should be key here. They rank 13th in offensive board percentage in the nation, while Texas ranks just 238th in defensive rebounding percentage. That may become a focal point in their game plan to victory.

1 DAY AGO