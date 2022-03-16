Missing person found in crashed car, taken into custody in Chesterfield
Chesterfield, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is in custody after crashing near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Chippenham Parkway early Wednesday morning.
Officers tell 8News they were trying to locate a missing person. Shortly after midnight, they found that person behind the wheel of a car that had crashed on Turner Road.Richmond Police investigating double shooting in Hillside Court, two women shot
The driver was pulled out of the car with non-life threatening injuries and taken into custody.
The investigation is still ongoing. Based on the initial evidence, it appears the driver was speeding, lost control of the wheel, and ran off the road.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0