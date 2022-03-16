ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Missing person found in crashed car, taken into custody in Chesterfield

By Julia Heimlich
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

Chesterfield, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is in custody after crashing near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Chippenham Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Officers tell 8News they were trying to locate a missing person. Shortly after midnight, they found that person behind the wheel of a car that had crashed on Turner Road.

The driver was pulled out of the car with non-life threatening injuries and taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing. Based on the initial evidence, it appears the driver was speeding, lost control of the wheel, and ran off the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

