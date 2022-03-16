ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Auxiliary initiates new member

Colorado County Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VFW Auxiliary to Post 5875 met for its regular meeting on...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Epsilon welcomes new members

ROCK SPRINGS --Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary women’s organization comprised of educators, met March 5th, 2022 for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at the Sana Fe Southwest Grill. Hostesses Mendi Maes and Dena Lyon brought all the ingredients for members to make root beer floats. Membership...
CHEYENNE, WY
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland Zonta welcomes new members

The Zonta Club of Midland inducted three new members, Michelle Mertes, Megan Eichhorn and Angela Sweebe-Ware, on March 1. Pictured, from left, are Linda Lipsitt, Michelle Mertes, Meghan Eichhorn, Corinne Provoast, Angela Sweebe-Ware, Trish Steele and Carol Calvert-Baxter. Part of Zonta International, Zonta Club of Midland is a service organization of business executives and volunteers working together to advance the status of women in Midland and around the world. For more information, visit ZontaClubOfMidland.org.
MIDLAND, MI
Wenatchee World

New WVC board member appointed

WENATCHEE — Phylicia Hancock Lewis has replaced Phyllis Gleasman on the Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees. Lewis will attend her second meeting on the board Wednesday. Gleasman’s second five-year term on the board was completed in September and she remained on the board until a replacement could be...
WENATCHEE, WA
Brunswick News

Jekyll Lions induct new members

The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently inducted new members, Kathy Marks and Pam Graham. Marks, is pictured, left, with president Pam Mueller and Lion Mike Mueller.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ritual#The Vfw Auxiliary To Post
Fremont Tribune

VFW Auxiliary to meet March 21

The Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will meet on Monday, March 21, at Godfather’s Pizza in Fremont. Auxiliary members will eat from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For more information, call 402-317-2676. Reporter/news assistant. I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports...
FREMONT, NE
St. Louis American

New initiative ‘illuminates interfaith experience of Black life’

The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Morning Journal

Lorain: Fraternal Order of Eagles seeks members for proposed Aerie Auxiliary

Anyone interested in becoming a Fraternal Order of Eagles member for the Proposed Aerie Auxiliary in Lorain you can contact Dennis Flores at 440-444-8139, according to a news release. There will be an organizer’s meeting at 5:30 p.m., March 22, in the lobby of the Ariel on Broadway Hotel, located...
LORAIN, OH
Lockhaven Express

Efforts underway to attract visitors, establish new initiatives

LOCK HAVEN — “We are poised to have a busy spring, summer and fall in Clinton County,” says Clinton County Economic Partnership Chamber and Tourism Director Julie Brennan. “Local event organizers are planning so many great activities, so our focus over the winter months has been to get out and promote our county to potential visitors. We’re attending outdoor, sport and travel shows, talking to people about Clinton County’s wide, open spaces, our local attractions, and the variety of events that take place throughout the year.”
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
New Britain Herald

Visionaries Initiative was born from networking event, includes members from New Britain, Newington

NEW BRITAIN – Visionaries Initiative is made up of eight Connecticut residents, including three from the area. “We all met kind of by chance,” said Kurtis "Unique" Gomez, who was born and raised in New Britain. “Jaigantic Studios put out a post back in October looking for creators, and I was like, ‘oh, that looks like a great opportunity to network, maybe get into the studio.’”

Comments / 0

Community Policy