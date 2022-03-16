Auxiliary initiates new member

LOCK HAVEN — “We are poised to have a busy spring, summer and fall in Clinton County,” says Clinton County Economic Partnership Chamber and Tourism Director Julie Brennan. “Local event organizers are planning so many great activities, so our focus over the winter months has been to get out and promote our county to potential visitors. We’re attending outdoor, sport and travel shows, talking to people about Clinton County’s wide, open spaces, our local attractions, and the variety of events that take place throughout the year.”

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO