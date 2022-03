Ten laps into the Sebring 1000 Miles, Alpine’s old LMP1 car was running almost that many seconds up the road from the best of the rest in the Hypercar pack. The French machine had already claimed the pole by 1.3s and nothing occurred over the remainder of the World Endurance Championship season-opener last Friday to suggest that it didn’t have a clear performance advantage around the quirky airfield circuit. A 37s margin of victory for Alpine drivers Matthieu Vaxiviere, Nicolas Lapierre and Andre Negrao revealed little about this race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO