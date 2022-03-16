Smart Movie Show

If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Friday, March 11, the fifth and final season of the historical series The Last Kingdom comes in at No. 1, disrupting Pieces of Her's reign and pushing it down to No. 2 today. There's nothing else new or exciting going in the rest of the ranking, with Good Girls, Vikings: Valhalla, and Shrek squared still filling out the rest of the list. We'll see if Ryan Reynolds' new sci-fi movie The Adam Project makes a splash over the weekend, but this is all just the calm before the Bridgerton storm, which will release its second season later this month.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO