ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Smart Movie Show

murrysville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart Movie Show Jen, Max and Vic bring...

www.murrysville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thecinemaholic.com

5 Best Movies and Shows About Sharks on Netflix Right Now

Sharks are the deadliest predators in the ocean. When they make something their target, there is no way on earth that they are going to miss. They are swift, strong, huge in size, and their jaws can tear apart any flesh on the planet. They are one of the ultimate predators living in the world today. Steven Spielberg is the first one who saw the potential in these creatures and decided to make a movie on one of them. He ended up making ‘Jaws’ (1975). The movie became so popular that it invented this concept of a summer blockbuster, which is followed to this day.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Murrysville, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Murrysville, PA
PC Magazine

4 Easy Ways to Find the Streaming Movies and Shows You Want to Watch

There's water everywhere, but nothing to drink. That’s what it often feels like in the current video streaming ecosystem. Dozens of subscription services offer near-infinite content, but analysis paralysis prevents us from making a quick decision. I only have so much free time per day, and I already know I love Seinfeld.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

11 Shows and Movies Like The Sopranos to Watch if You Like The Sopranos

After watching The Sopranos, you might find yourself looking at other shows and wondering, "What, no ziti?" No other series can match the sheer bada bing of the acclaimed HBO drama, which starred James Gandolfini as mobster-in-therapy Tony Soprano. There just aren't enough tracksuits on television these days. Still, it's...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Secret LA

7 LA Spots In Movies and TV Shows That You Can Actually Visit

Los Angeles is where Hollywood dreams are born and stars are made. It truly is the film capital, and great films have the power to transport you to magical places ―and Los Angeles is actually home to many of them . Whether you’re a movie-lover or just a local explorer, here are spots you can visit that make appearances in your favorite films and television shows!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

5 Items Needed to Stream the Best Shows, Movies and Specials this Spring

Spring is a great time of year for movie and TV watchers, as lots of great new shows, specials, and films are released this time of year. One of the most highly anticipated shows this Spring is Halo, Paramount+'s live-action series adaptation of the iconic video game. The show, which debuts March 24, stars Pablo Schreiber as the legendary Master Chief, who leads a team of space soldiers against vicious alien enemies.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, March 11

If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Friday, March 11, the fifth and final season of the historical series The Last Kingdom comes in at No. 1, disrupting Pieces of Her's reign and pushing it down to No. 2 today. There's nothing else new or exciting going in the rest of the ranking, with Good Girls, Vikings: Valhalla, and Shrek squared still filling out the rest of the list. We'll see if Ryan Reynolds' new sci-fi movie The Adam Project makes a splash over the weekend, but this is all just the calm before the Bridgerton storm, which will release its second season later this month.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Hulu New Releases: Twilight Movies, The Kardashians, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming April 2022

As we march into the future of 2022’s streaming landscape, the old has seemingly become new again. Hulu’s April 2022 lineup has me feeling a bit nostalgic, as quite a few throwbacks are headed to the platform in the month to come. All four Twilight movies, Looper, and plenty more old favorites are coming online to brighten the day of lucky viewers that find them.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

The Best Randall Park Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

With appearances in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, hit comedies on nearly all of the major broadcast networks, and a few of the best romantic comedies in recent memory, it’s safe to say that Randall Park has etched a place for himself in today’s entertainment world. Over the years, the talented comedic actor has gone from having small and sometimes forgotten roles on shows like Community and The Office to being one of the leads of WandaVision and other high-profile projects.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
HIP HOP
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)   Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Beaming Baby Turned Into!

Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy