On this episode, Charlie debates with Chat Sports Dallas Cowboys Host Tom Downey on the future of the Colts quarterback position. Tom, an NFL Draft guru, checks in from Dallas with the latest on the 2022 quarterback class, and lays out a few options that may make sense for Colts GM Chris Ballard this April. What is becoming very apparent is 49ers Quarterback jimmy Garoppolo is one of the last dominos standing in the current available quarterback free agency/trade pool. Join in on Charlie and Tom's discussion that is headlined by Indianapolis aiming for a rookie gunslinger to join the Colts this April.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO