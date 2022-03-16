ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesotans should put their masks back on

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are public health scientists who conduct research to inform evidence-based policy. We were disappointed when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) took a...

Melanin Free Gluten
5d ago

No they shouldn’t. It’s become the latest mental illness. You still see liberals walking around outside, or alone in their car wearing masks (their binky). Masks are like a liberal’s security blanket. They burst into tears when they can’t find it. It’s entertaining if nothing else.

John fms
5d ago

A poll was done nationwide and most Democrats believe if you get covid you have a 50% chance of being hospitalized! Not sure where they get there news but now we know why most of them don’t want to give up on the dust mask

Burger Brain
5d ago

Sure.Sounds like a great idea.But don’t worry….the democrats will force it back on us within 3 months of the midterms.Relax and enjoy the fresh air for a few months

