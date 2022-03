AVON, Ohio — Adam Roggenburk proposed to his girlfriend, Katie Reppucci, on Friday. And he did so in front of an audience. Katie -- or Miss Reppucci, as she's known to her students -- is a second-grade teacher at Avon East Elementary School. And considering how important Miss Reppucci's students are to her, Adam made sure they were there for the special moment, as he proposed to his girlfriend of more than a year in front of 24 delighted second-graders on Friday afternoon.

AVON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO