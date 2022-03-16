ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agenda — Triopia school board, March 16

By David C.L. Bauer
 5 days ago
The Triopia school board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. today in the district library at 2204 Concord Arenzville Road.

Among the items on the agenda are:

  • Consideration of membership in Illinois High School Association
  • Consideration of payment of salaries from Tort Fund
  • Discussion about amending 2021-2022 calendar
  • Consideration of agreement with CDEG to begin solar field engineering
  • An executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel and collective-bargaining issues
  • Approving resignation of assistant high school softball coach
  • Hiring of assistant high school softball coach
  • Approving posting of district speech pathologist position

