Agenda — Triopia school board, March 16
The Triopia school board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. today in the district library at 2204 Concord Arenzville Road.
Among the items on the agenda are:
- Consideration of membership in Illinois High School Association
- Consideration of payment of salaries from Tort Fund
- Discussion about amending 2021-2022 calendar
- Consideration of agreement with CDEG to begin solar field engineering
- An executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel and collective-bargaining issues
- Approving resignation of assistant high school softball coach
- Hiring of assistant high school softball coach
- Approving posting of district speech pathologist position
