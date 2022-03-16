ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akanda Corp's Cannabis Shares Soar In Nasdaq Debut Then Level Off

By Maureen Meehan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkanda Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares soared shortly after the company's Nasdaq trading debut on Tuesday, less than a year after the cannabis company was formed. The London-based Akanda priced 4 million common shares at $4 per share for proceeds of $16 million in a deal led by underwriter Boustead Securities...

Benzinga

IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
