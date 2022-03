Click here to read the full article. Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced Friday morning, via an SEC filing, that Andrew Lustgarten was stepping down as its president, effective April 1. But Lustgarten will continue to serve as president and CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports, which owns the Knicks and Rangers. “Mr. Lustgarten will now focus all of his efforts on leading the growth and operations of MSG Sports,” the filing said. Lustgarten will also continue to serve as a director of MSGE subsidiary TAO Group Holdings. He previously worked at the NBA, Cablevision Systems and Bear Stearns. The move is part...

ECONOMY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO