Rockville Centre, NY

International Spellman HV Clean Tech Competition calls for submissions from high school student STEM projects

The Enterprise
 5 days ago

Students from around the world are invited to share their innovative solutions as part of the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition. This competition engages students in identifying and solving real-world environmental challenges by creating innovative solutions.

The first-place winner will receive $7,000 in prize money; $5,000 for second place, and $3,500 for third place, while fourth through tenth places will each be given $1,000.

Over $22,000 in prize money will be awarded to the top student teams at the Competition finals, held on August 11.

Each year more than 40 countries participate, allowing entrants to compete against student ideas from around the world. Registration for the competition is open through April 22; students must submit their papers by April 29. Ten finalist teams will be announced online on June 9.

“As we enter the second decade of the Clean Tech Competition, our world is continuing to face growing challenges to which we must find solutions. These young students will play a critical role in developing answers which will make an impact on our natural world. As the sponsor of the Spellman HV Clean Tech Competition, each year we are ever more impressed and inspired by the student competitors,” said Spellman HV President Dr. Loren Skeist. “The submissions from high school students around the world continue to push boundaries and give us hope that we will overcome energy and environmental challenges we face today.”

“The Clean Tech Competition continues to grow in its worldwide participation and competitiveness as a showcase for innovative ideas. We encourage students worldwide to share their knowledge, ideas and passions for making a difference and preserving our planet for future generations. The Spellman HV Clean Tech Competition is a tremendous opportunity for young people to share their inventive projects with peers from different nations while enhancing and promoting the benefits and fruits of STEM education,” said Dr. Ray Ann Havasy, Executive Director of the Center for Science, Teaching and Learning.

Innovative ideas and solutions are necessary to promote sustainable energy use, preserve the planet, help resolve climate change and create healthier environments. The program is hosted and managed by Rockville Centre, New York-based not-for-profit Center for Science, Teaching & Learning (CSTL), led by STEM Crusader and Advocate Dr. Ray Ann Havasy and sponsored by Hauppauge, Long Island-based Spellman HV Electronics, a leader in high voltage technology in the medical, industrial and scientific fields.

For more information about CSTL or the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition, please visit the Clean Tech Competition website at www.cstl.org/cleantech or contact the administrator at (516) 764-0045 or by email at cleantech@cstl.org.

For more information about Spellman High Voltage Electronics, visit www.spellmanhv.com.

