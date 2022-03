One inning made all of the difference in Green Canyon’s 10-7 loss to Brighton on Tuesday, and that was again the case for the Wolves three days later. The good news for the Wolves is that game-defining inning went in their favor this time around. Green Canyon scored four runs in the top of the fourth on its way to a 4-0 road victory over Payson in a non-region baseball game on Friday afternoon.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO