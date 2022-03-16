SCC named a ‘Military Friendly School’ for 2022-2023

Surry Community College has been selected again as a Military Friendly® School for 2022-2023. This is the eleventh year the college has received this honor.

Surry Community College’s Veterans Affairs Specialist, Jay McDougal, is a veteran himself. He served 13 years in the Army.

“We at Surry Community College are dedicated to the success of our veterans as well as to the success of family members of veterans. We are proud to receive this designation,” McDougal said.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

The 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

For more information about Veteran Services at SCC, contact McDougal, Veterans Affairs and Financial Aid Specialist, at (336) 386-3245 or mcdougaljr@surry.edu.