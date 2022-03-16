ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Morgan Moses: Joining Baltimore

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Moses agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens on Tuesday, Jeff...

www.cbssports.com

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns trade veteran quarterback to Bills

The big news of the day for the Cleveland Browns was that they officially finalized and announced their trade that brought Deshaun Watson over from the Houston Texans. However, his was not the only quarterback trade involving the Browns on Sunday. The Browns also announced that they had traded backup...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

Most of the current conversation surrounding the Browns and trades revolves around quarterback Baker Mayfield. But, according to Jeremy Fowler via FanSided’s Adam Patrick, Cleveland has reportedly shown interest in another move. “The #Browns have reportedly ‘looked into’ trading for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter,” Patrick tweeted.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants are adding a veteran running back to their offensive attack. On Monday, the New York Giants reportedly signed veteran running back Matt Breida. Breida spent the 2021 season playing for the Buffalo Bills and, you guessed it, Brian Daboll. Daboll has since been hired to be the Giants’ new head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Wanted To Play Elsewhere: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady will be spending the 2022 NFL season in Tampa Bay, as the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback came out of retirement last weekend. The 44-year-old quarterback was retired for about a month, before deciding that he wasn’t ready to give up football. According to a new report, though,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Duke Johnson: Signing with Bills

Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After coming close to landing J.D. McKissic in free agency, the Bills have instead brought in Johnson, who handled a key role for the Dolphins down the stretch last season. The 28-year-old will provide his new team with valuable veteran depth, while Johnson's ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield should make him worthy of PPR consideration while working behind Buffalo's top back, Devin Singletary. The Bills also have Zack Moss under contract for the next two seasons.
NFL
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Astros' Adam Morgan: Joins Houston

Morgan signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Morgan spent the 2021 season as a part of the Cubs bullpen, posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while securing two saves over 25.1 innings in 34 appearances. The left-hander has been strictly a reliever since 2017 and will have an opportunity to join the Astros bullpen if he performs this spring. Overall, he doesn't represent a very intriguing option considering he has posted two straight seasons with a FIP north of 5.00.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Paul Campbell: Heads to minors

The Marlins optioned Campbell to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Campbell was one of four pitchers on the 40-man roster that the Marlins dispatched to minor-league camp Monday, as Braxton Garrett, Jordan Holloway and Daniel Castano also received the boot. A Rule 5 selection last offseason, Campbell spent the entire 2021 campaign on Miami's roster and turned in a 6.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 26.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
Pirates' Eric Hanhold: Passes through waivers

Hanhold was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he's no longer a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Hanhold will remain at big-league spring training for at least a few more days before preparing to begin the season at Indianapolis. He made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2021, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
MLB
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
NFL
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB

