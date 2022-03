Jennifer Lawrence took a brief break from caring for her newborn child to enjoy a hike in Los Angeles with her friend. Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted in public for the first time since she became a mom. The Oscar winner, 31, was seen in THESE PHOTOS on a hike in Los Angeles, California on March 2, roughly one week after she gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37. The new mom was joined on the hike by a female friend and dressed in a casual green T-shirt and a pair of orange Free City sweatpants. She also sported a white hat, which covered her blonde hair that she styled in a messy ponytail, and carried a purple water bottle in her hand.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO