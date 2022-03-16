ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Rayjon Tucker: Leads Wisconsin scorers Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Tucker finished Sunday's G League loss to Maine with 22 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Leads Spurs scorers Friday

Vassell closed with 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 124-91 loss to the Pelicans. Vassell was by no means dominant for San Antonio, but he was the team's leading scorer in an ugly loss that was out of hand by halftime. The sophomore guard didn't contribute much in terms of peripheral stats, but he did help out his fantasy managers with three triples and no turnovers. This was a marked turnaround after Vassell posted just three points on 1-for-6 shooting against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
NBA
rollingout.com

When LeBron James can become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer

LeBron James is inching closer to one of the most revered records in all of sports, even though it came in a crushing defeat. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, 37, became the second-leading scorer in NBA history on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the 5:20 mark in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards. He surpassed Karl Malone, who scored 36,928 points during his Hall of Fame career with the Utah Jazz (the last of Malone’s 19 seasons was with the Lakers).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rayjon Tucker
numberfire.com

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Horton-Tucker is still dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's safe to assume he'll keep playing through it, hence the probable tag. Our models project Horton-Tucker for 10.7 points,...
NBA
WSB Radio

Wisconsin outlasts Colgate 67-60 as Davis leads comeback

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Johnny Davis offered a simple explanation for how Wisconsin stepped up down the stretch to avoid a first-round upset. "We just stopped being lazy on defense and non-fundamental," the All-America guard and Big Ten player of the year said. "That's all it was." Davis...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
WYTV.com

Mathews’ all-time leading scorer named Student Athlete of the week

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ senior Vinny Sharp spends at least 90 minutes every day working on his game. “I played for the past two years straight,” says Sharps. “I played on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, every single holiday you can think of, I played on that day. I didn’t take a day off.”
VIENNA CENTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Marlins' Paul Campbell: Heads to minors

The Marlins optioned Campbell to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Campbell was one of four pitchers on the 40-man roster that the Marlins dispatched to minor-league camp Monday, as Braxton Garrett, Jordan Holloway and Daniel Castano also received the boot. A Rule 5 selection last offseason, Campbell spent the entire 2021 campaign on Miami's roster and turned in a 6.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 26.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report

Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nets. Conley sat out the first half of Utah's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) again, so Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely shoulder the offensive load against Brooklyn.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy