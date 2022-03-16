ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What is petrol excise, and why does Australia have it anyway?

By John Freebairn, Professor, Department of Economics, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9sRw_0egUCh2e00
Bianca de Marchi/AAP

One government, in New Zealand , has already cut its fuel excise, by 25 cents per litre for the three months it hopes will be the worst of the oil price crisis, and in the United States and Australia there’s talk of the same sort of thing.

Before considering whether it should be cut, temporally waived, or removed in this month’s budget, it’s worth reacquainting ourselves with what it is.

As is the case with the goods and services tax, it isn’t explicitly quoted when we buy petrol or other fuels; it is rolled into the advertised price.

At the moment the excise on standard unleaded petrol is 43.3 cents per litre , an impost which itself is subject to the goods and services tax. This brings the total to 47.6 cents per litre, something that would have been significant a year ago when the price of petrol was lower, accounting for one third of the price.

It is now less important, accounting for 22% of the price of petrol.

The fuel excise is imposed by the Commonwealth government. As a matter of law and as required by the Constitution , all revenue raised by the Commonwealth goes into “one consolidated revenue fund”. But from 1926 to 1959 all or part of the fuel excise was earmarked for spending on roads.

Since then, it has generally been available for any sort of spending – although the impression remains that it is a crude form of user fee for roads and associated government-funded infrastructure, and for maintenance of that infrastructure.

Effectively a road user charge

The excise is collected at the points of distribution from local refineries and importers rather than at the petrol pump, making it easy to administer.

Making it much more difficult to administer are the substantial rebates offered to off-road users of petrol and diesel, which have the effect of making it a charge for using roads. They cut the total takings from about A$20 billion to A$11 billion .

State and territory governments impose another set of taxes on the use of motor vehicles. These include stamp duty on the registration, annual registration fees, the charge for drivers licences, and taxes on vehicle insurance. State taxes on the use of motor vehicles amounted to A$11.3 billion in 2019-20.

Read more: It's hard to find a case for a cut in petrol tax – there are other things the budget can do

These taxes also go into general revenue, and with no specific link to state government decisions on road infrastructure and maintenance or the provision of services such as traffic police and hospitals.

Taken together, the Commonwealth’s takings from fuel excise and the states’ takings from special motor vehicle taxes appear to roughly equal their spending on roads and associated infrastructure and fall short of the total costs imposed by road users on others including the costs of noise, pollution and policing.

There are better ways to do it

In an ideal world we would charge explicitly for road use, pollution and congestion in the cities during peak hours.

Fuel excise is an increasingly inappropriate way of charging for road use because more and more cars (including hybrids) are using less fuel per kilometre, and some (including all-electric vehicles) are using none.

Some states, including Victoria, charge electric vehicles per kilometre travelled. Owners are required to provide a photo of their odometer and the fee is added to the cost of their registration .

While in the spirit of user charging, what Victoria and other states are doing is a limited first step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsONE_0egUCh2e00

Ideally, and subject to considerations of simplicity and operating costs, the user charge would vary by weight per axle, aggregate weight and distance travelled, and perhaps by road type.

Given the fixed cost of much road investment and maintenance, a modified version of current annual registration fees should continue.

The combustion of petrol and diesel generates external pollution costs not considered by businesses and individuals in their use of motor vehicles.

Read more: High petrol prices hurt, but cutting excise would harm energy security

External pollution costs include particulates with adverse effects on health and smog, and emissions of carbon dioxide that contribute to climate change.

A pollution fee that is much smaller than the current 43.3 cents per litre excise should be imposed on fuel used for both off-road and on-road purposes as part of a comprehensive price on greenhouse gas emissions associated with the combustion of fossil fuels.

Congestion causes costs estimated to be in the tens of billions in terms of lost time, uncertainty, and extra fuel use, with only a small portion borne by the road user concerned. An important part of the reform package should be a congestion charge for peak hours along the lines suggested by the Grattan Institute .

This ideal set of changes would be imposed independent of the price of oil.

John Freebairn does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Higher petrol prices hurt, but cutting the fuel excise would harm long-term energy security

Australian petrol prices are rising as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up global oil prices. It’s likely motorists will be paying more than $2.15 a litre for unleaded petrol within a few weeks. In response, independent South Australian senator Rex Patrick has called on the federal government to halve the fuel excise on petrol for 12 months. “Extreme petrol prices are an economic boa constrictor throttling household budgets,” he said this week. “We have to take the pressure off.” The fuel excise is a fixed amount, currently set at 44.2 cents a litre. Halving it would therefore knock 22.1 cents off...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Today's disappointing federal court decision undoes 20 years of climate litigation progress in Australia

The federal court today unanimously decided Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley does not have a duty of care to protect young people from the harms of climate change. The ruling overturns a previous landmark win by eight high school students, who sought to stop Ley approving a coal mine expansion in New South Wales. While the judge did not prevent the mine expansion, he agreed the minister did indeed have a duty of care to children in the face of the climate crisis. Ley’s successful appeal is disappointing. As legal scholars, we believe the judgment sets back the cause of climate litigation...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Irish cabinet to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel

The Irish cabinet has agreed to slash excise duty on petrol from midnight, as pressure builds on the UK chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to follow suit and cut tax on fuel in the UK. At a meeting in Dublin, ministers agreed a 20 cents (17p) cut in tax on unleaded petrol, 15 cents on diesel and 2 cents on agricultural diesel until the end of August.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Greenhouse Gas#Gasoline#Aap#Commonwealth
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two billionaire Putin pals stand to make a killing from delivery app Getir in US cities serving up 1,500 grocery items from bananas to filet mignon in 10 minutes while Russian president tries to starve Ukrainians

As Russian strongman Vladimir Putin tries to starve Ukrainians by laying siege to cities across the country, two of his oligarch pals hope to make a fortune by delivering food to Americans. Vladimir Potanin and Arkady Volozh, both among the richest men in the world, are investors of a controversial,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
TheConversationAU

Liberals' brutal loss in South Australia reflects the fragmented politics of the centre-right

In the end, the results came in much more quickly than expected. Due to COVID and the general trend to postal voting, the results of the South Australian state election were not anticipated until at least the middle of next week. But about an hour and half after polls had closed, the results indicated a brutal loss for Steven Marshall’s one-term Liberal government. This was expected to be a very tight election – most likely resulting in a hung parliament, with either side reliant on key independents. This, after all, has been a common pattern in South Australia. Going into the...
AUSTRALIA
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
TheConversationAU

Wearing shoes in the house is just plain gross. The verdict from scientists who study indoor contaminants

You probably clean your shoes if you step in something muddy or disgusting (please pick up after your dog!). But when you get home, do you always de-shoe at the door? Plenty of Australians don’t. For many, what you drag in on the bottom of your shoes is the last thing on the mind as one gets home. We are environmental chemists who have spent a decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. Although our examination of the indoor environment, via our DustSafe program, is far from complete, on the question of whether...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

Frydenberg targets budget at cost of living and attacking debt

The March 29 budget will contain “targeted and proportionate” help for families with cost of living pressures and move fiscal policy towards stabilising and reducing debt. These are the messages in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s speech, released before its Friday delivery, laying out the priorities and fiscal setting of the budget, which will be a launch pad for the government’s campaign for the May election. “The time for large scale, economy-wide emergency support is over,” Frydenberg says, pointing to where the government has already ended emergency measures and rejected requests for more support. Fiscal settings “need to be normalised,” with the government...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Building the Ventilation Revolution would clear indoor air, helping our kids and older Australians breathe easier

Thirteen years ago, during the global financial crisis, Australia announced what became a A$16 billion program called Building the Education Revolution. Designed to provide building work in almost every suburb and town in Australia, it funded projects in more than 8,000 primary schools, most of them school halls. There’s an argument now for something that would make a greater, even more important, mark: safe air. Thanks to tight controls and an awareness of what unsafe water can do, nearly all the water we drink is clean. Nearly all the air we breathe is not. The discovery in the 1800s that water contaminated with...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

It's hard to find a case for a cut in petrol tax – there are other things the budget can do

Cutting petrol tax to bring down the cost of living used to be the political version of a joke. Failed US presidential candidates John McCain and Hillary Clinton both tried it in 2008. Their bipartisan advocacy of a “summer gas tax holiday” was derided as dumb, a turkey and a “metaphor for the entire campaign”. When 230 economists released a letter opposing it in 2008, Clinton said: “I’ll tell you what, I’m not going to put my lot in with economists”. Her opponent for her party’s nomination, Barack Obama, labelled it a gimmick and went on to win both the nomination...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Why 'freedom' is not the only thing worth fighting for

With just two months to go before a federal election is due, we are being bombarded by broadcast ads and yellow billboards around Australia. Funded by Clive Palmer and endorsing his United Australia Party (UAP), they carry a simple message: FREEDOM FREEDOM FREEDOM. Commentators have talked about the potential demographic these ads are designed to attract, and the relationship of the messaging and Palmer to the anti-vax movement, “freedom rallies” and convoys. Then there is the extraordinary amount of money spent on the ads: Palmer has spent more than $31 million since August 2021 on political attack advertising for the...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

How can Australia support more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander teachers?

A major federal government review into how we train our teachers has just been released. This is part of the government’s push to improve Australia’s standing in the international education rankings. The first two recommendations focus on the important role of Indigenous teachers. Namely, specifically targeting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in a national recruitment campaign. The government has a history of trying to increase the numbers of Indigenous teachers. We must build on these earlier attempts and centre the voices of Indigenous peoples in implementing programs to support these recommendations if these are to lead to successful outcomes. ...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

How New Zealand's review of ecologically important land could open the door to more mining on conservation land

The government’s plans to fast-track a long overdue review of large tracts of ecologically important land, known as “stewardship land”, could result in the loss of legal protections for some conservation land. A third of all land in Aotearoa New Zealand is managed by the Department of Conservation (DOC). When DOC was formed in 1987, it was allocated land that had been carefully assessed for conservation values and then classified into national parks, scenic reserves or similar. But this classification job was only two-thirds completed at the time. The remaining third of the land was called “stewardship land”, which takes...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy