Ravens awarded three compensatory picks in 2022 NFL draft

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams at using the compensatory pick formula to gain extra draft selections in draft-after-draft. They do it by approaching the free agent market in a way that can prioritize signing recently-released players, thus not impacting the formula.

On Tuesday, the NFL officially announced the compensatory selections that teams would get in the 2022 draft for players that signed elsewhere in 2021 free agency. Baltimore gained three total picks, with one coming in the third round (No. 100 overall) as well as two fourth-round picks (No. 139 overall and No. 141 overall)

As Jamison Hensley of ESPN notes, the Ravens were awarded their third round pick due to the hire of David Culley by the Houston Texans in 2021, while they gained two fourth-round selections because of the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. The three extra picks mean that Baltimore has 10 total in the 2022 draft, including nine in the first 141 selections.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

