Ravens reportedly have visit scheduled with veteran DL on Friday

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been busy during 2022 free agency after a relatively quiet start to the legal tampering period. It was reported on Tuesday that the team is expected to sign both safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses to long-term deals.

While those two players represent significant upgrades, Baltimore isn’t wasting any time in trying to add even more talent. It was reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network that the Ravens have a visit scheduled with former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman set for Friday.

Goldman is a run-stuffing defensive tackle that can also generate a bit of interior pressure. He’s accumulated 175 total tackles and 13 sacks over the course of his six-year career, and could fill a void on a Baltimore defensive line unit that looks like it will be undergoing massive changes during the 2022 offseason.

