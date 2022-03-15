ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens CB Anthony Averett posts cryptic tweet as 2022 free agency marches on

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayy2x_0egUBvBn00

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to improve their roster as 2022 free agency marches on. After the legal tampering period began on Monday at noon, the team was relatively quiet for the first 24 hours while other teams sprung into a signing frenzy. However, Baltimore reportedly added two quality free agents in safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

While the team is expected to sign both Williams and Moses as outside free agents, they haven’t brought back any of their own free agents at this point. On Tuesday, Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter that consisted of two simple emojis.

Averett’s tweet is similar to fellow Baltimore secondary member DeShon Elliott, who posted a cryptic tweet himself on Monday. It has seemed unlikely that Averett returns to the Ravens, especially if his market drives his contract out of Baltimore’s price range.

Many speculate that Averett’s tweet signal the end of his time with the Ravens, but at this moment there have been no updates about his football future. He would represent a quality depth piece for any team, and has the potential to continue to grow into a star at the NFL level.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys eyeing star pass-rusher to replace Randy Gregory?

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their defense on Tuesday when Randy Gregory agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, but they may have a serviceable replacement for the star pass-rusher in mind. Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that Von Miller has “very strong interest” in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns RB throws shade at Baker Mayfield on Twitter

Baker Mayfield shared an introspective post on Twitter Tuesday amid an uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates seemed to take enjoyment in seeing Mayfield squirm. About 17 minutes after Mayfield shared his note, former Browns running back Duke Johnson shared a post of his own....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns have veteran QB in mind if Watson pursuit fails?

The Cleveland Browns appear destined to break up with Baker Mayfield, even if they fail to land Deshaun Watson. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Wednesday that the Browns want “what they consider an adult” at the quarterback position, and that Mayfield does not fit that for them. Mortensen added that if the Browns fail to land Watson, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a name to watch for the Browns.
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller leaves Super Bowl champs for surprising team

Von Miller appears to have pulled a Shyamalan twist on all of us. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the eight-time Pro Bowler has decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills. He will be getting a six-year, $120 million contract from Buffalo. Rapoport adds that the Bills...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller to sign 6-year deal with the Bills

Von Miller played a huge role in the Rams’ championship run last season, but unfortunately, he’s one-and-done in Los Angeles. Miller announced on Instagram that he’s signing with the Buffalo Bills. Miller said on Instagram that “it’s been a crazy four hours going back and forth,” and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football
fantasypros.com

Za'Darius Smith signs five-year deal with Ravens

Za'Darius Smith and the Ravens have re-united. The two sides are in agreement on a five-year deal with a base value of $35 million and a max value of $50 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith returns to the team that drafted...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks release three statements claiming Russell Wilson wanted out, new Broncos QB says breakup was mutual

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for life without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the franchise for the last decade and won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade that included multiple players and first-round picks. On Wednesday, the Seahawks released three statements: one from team owner Jody Allen, one from head coach Pete Carroll and one from general manager John Schneider. While all three thanked Wilson for what he brought to the franchise, all three statements shared another theme.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
Fox 19

Bengals land TE Hayden Hurst, per sports agency

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have found their next tight end, Hayden Hurst, according to his sports agency team. Hurst and the Bengals agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the agency said. Hurst is entering his fifth year in the NFL. He was was 1st round draft pick of...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy