Kuemper, Avalanche power play take care of Kings in 3-0 win

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second consecutive shutout, Valeri Nichushkin and J.T....

Sharks swim past Coyotes 4-2 with late rally

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Noah Gregor had the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to help the San Jose Sharks rally past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 and snap a three-game losing streak. Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for San Jose, who trailed 2-1 in the third period with just under five minutes to play after Arizona’s Lawson Crouse scored. But Meier tied it 22 seconds later when he beat Karel Vejmelka to the upper corner. Gregor gave the Sharks their second goal in a 44-second span to put San Jose ahead 3-2. Balcers added an empty-net goal in the final minute. Phil Kessel also had a goal for the Coyotes.
Jets’ Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference’s final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane set up the goals for Strome and Raddysh. Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves while the subject of trade rumors less than 24 hours before the deadline.
Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury; Johansson back to Caps

The Minnesota Wild have acquired goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks hours before the NHL trade deadline. The Wild hope he can help them with a late-season playoff push. He is a three-time Stanley Cup winner. Elsewhere, Marcus Johansson is returning to Washington after the Capitals acquired him in a trade with Seattle. Pittsburgh is adding defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from Winnipeg.
Flyers' Ryan Ellis out rest of season

The Philadelphia Flyers received less than 100 minutes of ice time from Ryan Ellis this season. The veteran defenseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic. Though he still wouldn’t reveal details on the injury, Fletcher noted that they are still making a decision on whether Ellis needs surgery.
Valanciunas, McCollum power Pelicans past Hawks 117-112

ATLANTA (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-112. The Pelicans, who moved into ninth place in the Western Conference, have won two straight and three of four and were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram and fourth-leading scorer Devonte’ Graham. Both missed the game with injuries. Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points for Atlanta, which had a seven-game home winning streak snapped. The Hawks had won 15 of 17 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta stayed alone in 10th place in the East despite the loss.
Shamet hits key 3-pointer in OT, Suns rally to beat Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 127-124 on Sunday. Damian Jones gave the Kings a 121-120 lead with a putback dunk not long after the Suns star Devin Booker fouled out. Shamet’s 25-foot try missed, but Phoenix grabbed the rebound. Following a timeout, Shamet hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put the Suns ahead by two. Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14. Mikal Bridges added 27 points, and Shamet had 21s. Centers Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee also fouled out.
Mitchell scores 36 points, Jazz beat Knicks to open trip

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and the Utah Jazz finished strong to start their road trip, beating the New York Knicks 108-93. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 of his 23 points in the first half for the Jazz, who opened a six-game trip with the first of two games in two nights in New York. Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale each added 14 points. RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Evan Fournier had 17 for the Knicks, who had won two straight. Julius Randle was 6 for 21 for 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks shot 37% from the field.
Raptors win 6th straight road game, top 76ers 93-88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Chris Boucher had 12 points and 14 rebounds to help the Raptors extend their road-win streak to six. Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds. He shot only 6 of 20 overall from the floor and missed all three 3-pointers. Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points and Harden had 17. The Raptors outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the second quarter to erase a 16-point deficit.
Warriors’ Curry expects to return by start of playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry said he’s confident he can return from a sprained left foot by the time the Golden State Warriors begin the playoffs. The two-time league MVP wore a white boot on his foot Sunday as he addressed reporters for the first time since leaving Golden State’s game Wednesday night after a collision with Boston’s Marcus Smart. With 12 games left in the regular season, Curry was asked if he felt he would be on the floor for the Warriors’ first playoff game, saying: “Yeah, we’ve got enough time for that … but I’m an optimist.” The Warriors are third in the Western Conference.
Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give the San Antonio Spurs a 110-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Jakob Poeltl made the first of two free throws to it at 108 with 2.4 seconds left. He missed the second off the back iron, but Johnson grabbed the rebound and converted the winner. Klay Thompson missed a 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired. Josh Richardson led the Spurs with 25 points, and Dejounte Murray had 19. Jordan Poole scored 28 points, and Thompson had 24 Golden State, playing its first game since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury.
Carter, Magic hand Thunder 9th straight loss, 90-85

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and the Orlando Magic handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their ninth straight loss with a 90-85 victory Sunday night. Carter also had 16 rebounds to help the Magic end a three-game losing streak. Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 18 points. The Thunder shot 32.6% and were 13 of 48 from 3-point range.
Mathurin, top-seeded Arizona survive TCU upset bid in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin made a 3-pointer to force overtime and scored six more points in the extra session, and top-seeded Arizona outlasted ninth-seeded TCU 85-80 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Mathurin finished with 30 points and Christian Koloko scored 28, including a putback dunk that slammed the door on the Horned Frogs with 9 seconds left in OT. Arizona’s two stars did enough for the Wildcats to avoid becoming the second No. 1 seed to fall during this tournament’s opening weekend. They will face fifth-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 23 points for TCU.
Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
