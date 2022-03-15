ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Ravens TE Eric Tomlinson reportedly finds new NFL home

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzDGB_0egUBh4r00

The NFL’s legal tampering period for 2022 free agency began Monday at noon as teams now look to upgrade their rosters in many different areas. Baltimore has made a few reported outside additions, but as of the end of Tuesday night they hadn’t brought back any of their own free agents.

Late on Tuesday, it was reported by Mike Klis of 9News that now-former Ravens tight end Eric Tomlinson has an agreement in place with the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal. He represents the first of Baltimore’s 19 unrestricted free agents to find an NFL home for the 2022 season.

Tomlinson is known for his blocking ability, and was able to fill in for the injured Nick Boyle admirably. However, his move to Denver ends his tenure in Baltimore after being with the team since the middle of the 2020 season.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Broncos#American Football#9news
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s ex-teammate takes epic shot at Browns QB amid trade rumblings

Baker Mayfield is still on the Cleveland Browns, but his potential exit is certainly looming given how things have played out for both team and player the past few days. Mayfield issued a heartfelt message to Cleveland amid all the trade rumors. But he did emphasize that it didn’t come with a “hidden meaning” and instead was meant as a thank you to the fan base while his future remains clouded.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller to sign 6-year deal with the Bills

Von Miller played a huge role in the Rams’ championship run last season, but unfortunately, he’s one-and-done in Los Angeles. Miller announced on Instagram that he’s signing with the Buffalo Bills. Miller said on Instagram that “it’s been a crazy four hours going back and forth,” and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Za'Darius Smith signs five-year deal with Ravens

Za'Darius Smith and the Ravens have re-united. The two sides are in agreement on a five-year deal with a base value of $35 million and a max value of $50 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith returns to the team that drafted...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s preferred destination amid trade rumors

The Cleveland Browns are serious in their pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, making it clear that Baker Mayfield no longer has a future with the franchise. Mayfield himself fueled the speculations that he’s getting traded this offseason after he posted what seemed to be a farewell message to the Browns and the city of Cleveland on Tuesday.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals news: Cincinnati in talks to sign key Joe Burrow protector

The glaring issue for the Cincinnati Bengals last season was on the offensive line. Despite the porous nature of the guys up front, Joe Burrow and Co. staged a run to the Super Bowl, but ultimately came up short in a loss to the Rams. Well, early in free agency, the Bengals are looking to address the need up front, and are in talks with former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins, according to Mike Garafolo.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks release three statements claiming Russell Wilson wanted out, new Broncos QB says breakup was mutual

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for life without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the franchise for the last decade and won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade that included multiple players and first-round picks. On Wednesday, the Seahawks released three statements: one from team owner Jody Allen, one from head coach Pete Carroll and one from general manager John Schneider. While all three thanked Wilson for what he brought to the franchise, all three statements shared another theme.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy