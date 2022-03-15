Former Ravens TE Eric Tomlinson reportedly finds new NFL home

The NFL’s legal tampering period for 2022 free agency began Monday at noon as teams now look to upgrade their rosters in many different areas. Baltimore has made a few reported outside additions, but as of the end of Tuesday night they hadn’t brought back any of their own free agents.

Late on Tuesday, it was reported by Mike Klis of 9News that now-former Ravens tight end Eric Tomlinson has an agreement in place with the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal. He represents the first of Baltimore’s 19 unrestricted free agents to find an NFL home for the 2022 season.

Tomlinson is known for his blocking ability, and was able to fill in for the injured Nick Boyle admirably. However, his move to Denver ends his tenure in Baltimore after being with the team since the middle of the 2020 season.