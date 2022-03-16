ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Kroger to participate in ‘Test to Treat’ COVID-19 program

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vsMS_0egUBgC800
Krogers, Publix removes Russian-made vodka from shelves in support of Ukraine

OHIO — Kroger Health announced that they are participating in the “Test to Treat” program at over 200 Little Clinics in the country including Ohio.

The company will accept patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and treat those who test positive with anti-viral medication.

>> Kettering Health restores pre-pandemic visitation policy

According to the release, after receiving a positive test, patients will be able to fill their antiviral prescriptions at the Kroger family pharmacy.

Kroger expects inventory to arrive as early as next week.

To schedule a test, visit Kroger’s website and select “COVID Viral Test”.

To find which locations have the product on-site, visit the U.S. COVID Therapeutic Locater website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

FDA to hold meeting on future COVID-19 boosters

The Food and Drug Administration will be holding a meeting next month to discuss if and when additional COVID-19 booster shots will be needed. The FDA will hold a virtual meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on April 6. The advisory committee will discuss the potential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
64K+
Followers
93K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy