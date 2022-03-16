Kroger to participate in ‘Test to Treat’ COVID-19 program

Krogers, Publix removes Russian-made vodka from shelves in support of Ukraine

OHIO — Kroger Health announced that they are participating in the “Test to Treat” program at over 200 Little Clinics in the country including Ohio.

The company will accept patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and treat those who test positive with anti-viral medication.

>> Kettering Health restores pre-pandemic visitation policy

According to the release, after receiving a positive test, patients will be able to fill their antiviral prescriptions at the Kroger family pharmacy.

Kroger expects inventory to arrive as early as next week.

To schedule a test, visit Kroger’s website and select “COVID Viral Test”.

To find which locations have the product on-site, visit the U.S. COVID Therapeutic Locater website.

©2022 Cox Media Group