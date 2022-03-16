ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, @MonicaPitrelli
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 615

Megan Maynes
5d ago

This is the best news yet! I love anonymous! I don’t care if it’s the FBI or some teenager, thank you and continue to wreak havoc upon Russia!

Reply(70)
381
JohnnyJ
5d ago

if they really wanted to cripple the Russian government it would be to hack banks and take them offline.... that would do more than sanctions

Reply(63)
129
Harry
5d ago

Now they need to foul up the works in China, North Korea and shut down Iran’s power grid around their nuclear facilities. Let them experience a meltdown.

Reply(20)
61
