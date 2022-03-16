Child Advocates of El Dorado serves up lunch for a cause Thursday, April 7 — time to get those order forms filled out. CASA’s Boxed Lunch fundraiser is a way to get a delicious lunch while helping a worthy cause. This year the event is dedicated to CASA...
Lunch With a Purpose members were thrilled to recently host their first in-person event of 2022. On a beautiful day March 2, approximately 200 guests came to Signatures at Bayside in support of Children’s Beach House in Lewes. Those who attended came with donations for Children’s Beach House and...
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the perfect time to learn more about colon cancer prevention. All are invited to a free Lunch and Learn session from noon – 1 p.m. March 28, at Haywood Regional Health & Fitness Center. Gastroenterologist Mark Pankonin, MD, PhD, and General...
For more than two decades, lunch time on WCYY was something special. In the early days of CYY, the noon hour was known lovingly as "Lunch Bunch", where listeners and DJs gathered together to hear some of their favorite tunes. As CYY matured, the hour became known as "Throwback Lunch", where the lost but not forgotten tunes of the 80's, 90's and early 2000's still had a place to shine. If you've missed the special programming during lunch, WCYY invites you to join us at the table once again.
The First Presbyterian Church in Conrad, will be hosting Lenten Lunches THIS week & next. This Thursday, & next, lunch will be served up in the Fellowship Hall at 11:45, to be followed by a message from Pastor Andy Smothers.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – The Lunch & Learn series is back from the Tulsa Master Gardeners. All sessions are free to attend. Classes are held at noon each Tuesday through April 12 at the Tulsa City-County Central Library, 400 Civic Center. Here’s the schedule of topics:. March 15...
A college student in Boston has started a non-profit to help young people, like himself, manage stress. The idea came from a very personal struggle. Noah Trofimow is a 22-year-old student at Suffolk University. Things are going well for Noah now, but he’s suffered from anxiety and depression and overcame a suicide attempt. “For a lot of people it’s their first time living on their own when they go to college or its their first time for a lot of experiences, relationships there are schools there are careers and it’s a very transitional period that can be pretty difficult,” Noah said.
If you've ever cooked a recipe with directions that suggest letting the dish sit before serving, it's likely because it allows the flavors to come together in a way that they hadn't immediately after the dish was prepared (via Fine Cooking). This can also be one of the best parts about eating leftovers — not only do you get to enjoy the meal twice but it might even have a deeper flavor the second time, depending on the dish (via Forbes).
Born without arms, Tenley Stoker is finally getting to experience some of the simple joys of life that her parents always dreamed of for their 10-year-old daughter — and it's all because of a robotic feeding device that somewhat resembles the bouncing Pixar lamp Luxor Jr. The fifth grader...
