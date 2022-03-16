ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Released WWE Star Set For NJPW Strong Debut

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross is set to make his NJPW Strong debut at the Lonestar Shootout event in Dallas on April 1. As seen below, Kross’ NJPW debut was announced on social media Tuesday with a video where he can be...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Brock Lesnar Attacks, Pat McAfee “Apology”, Ronda Rousey – Charlotte Flair

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. We cut to the standard WWE intro video. We see how The Bloodline destroyed WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. We also see how Lesnar chased Paul Heyman to a waiting SUV last week.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Chris Dickinson
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
Person
Yuya Uemura
Person
Kevin Knight
Person
Jay White
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Tries to Impale Roman Reigns and The Bloodline with a Forklift on SmackDown

Roman Reigns kicked off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, and he started talking trash immediately about Brock Lesnar, specifically him giving Lesnar a brutal and bloody beatdown at Madison Square Garden. Then Paul Heyman showed Reigns his phone and revealed that Lesnar's plane was grounded after a weather issue in Saskatchewan, and so Lesnar will not be at SmackDown for their planned face-to-face. The crowd started chanting "we want Lesnar" and Reigns looked a little confused, saying "Charlotte, trust me I understand, I fulfill my obligations, I want Brock to be here as well."
WWE
Wrestling World

Is there a new opponent for Becky Lynch?

Tenille Dashwood, better known as Emma in WWE, is the current IMPACT duo champion, but in the company of McMahons she has experienced many ups and downs, certainly highs at NXT more than anything else, in fact, she fought against Paige in the first NXT Women's Championship match. Unfortunately, the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Combat#Lonestar Shootout#Mlw#Clark Connors Yuya#Uemura
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Makes Another Change To WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE has announced another change to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 38. WWE originally announced Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, but then Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the champs in a non-title match to earn their spot, making it a Triple Threat. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Shayna Baszler and Natalya hit the ring during Banks and Naomi vs. Ripley and Morgan. The champs also got involved and the segment ended with Vega and Carmella facing off with Baszler and Naomi, raising their titles in the air.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Cody Rhodes WWE Return

As reported earlier, Cody Rhodes has officially signed with WWE, and the current plan is for him to debut at WrestleMania 38 weekend. As noted, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins has been rumored for WrestleMania. Rhodes is also expected to be part of the WWE RAW brand. According to a...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Provides Storyline Medical Update On Bianca Belair

WWE has offered a storyline medical update on Bianca Belair after she was attacked by Becky Lynch on last Monday’s episode of RAW. It notes that Belair is out of action due to a throat injury. It was also noted that she will not need surgery. The announcement reads:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reaction To Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

Welcome back? There have been some big changes in the wrestling world as wrestlers move from one promotion to another. It can be quite the moment when someone shows up in another place, especially if it is someone coming back to where they have been before. That is going to be the case in the near future, but how is the rest of the locker room reacting to the whole thing?
WWE
FanSided

Cody Rhodes rumors: Former AEW star reportedly has next destination set

A recent report from PWInsider notes what is next for Cody Rhodes after he left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. Earlier in the year, Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving All Elite Wrestling after over three years as the company’s executive vice president. Upon this announcement, immediate reports indicated that Rhodes was going to be headed to WWE, but there were conflicting reports since.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Bianca Belair Is Out Of Action Due To Injury

That isn’t good timing. We are less than two weeks away from WrestleMania 38 and most of the show seems to be set. There are still some things that need to be added or tweaked, but at least the bigger parts are ready to go. That includes the main event title matches, but now one of the bigger title matches on the card might need a bit of an adjustment due to an injury.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy