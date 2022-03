Man-of-the-people Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Jumanji, Moana) told Sunday Today in a 2021 interview that he's ready, willing, and able to take on the ultimate championship title of President Johnson if the American people want him to serve in the real-life role. "I do have that goal to unite our country. And I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that." Unsurprisingly, 46% of Americans polled in a Piplsay survey would welcome a D. Johnson on their presidential ballot.

