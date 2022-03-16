Roberts leads Washington State past Santa Clara 63-50 in NIT

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Flowers had 22 points as Washington State beat SMU 75-63 in the second round of the NIT. Kendric Davis led the Mustangs with 30 points. On Wednesday, Washington State will face off against Brigham Young, (7 p.m. MDT, ESPN2) at the Marriott Center, with a trip to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City at stake.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO