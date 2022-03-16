ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Roberts leads Washington State past Santa Clara 63-50 in NIT

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. — Tyrell Roberts had 23 points...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

Flowers scores 22, Washington St. beats SMU 75-63 in NIT

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Flowers had 22 points as Washington State beat SMU 75-63 in the second round of the NIT. Kendric Davis led the Mustangs with 30 points. On Wednesday, Washington State will face off against Brigham Young, (7 p.m. MDT, ESPN2) at the Marriott Center, with a trip to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City at stake.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy