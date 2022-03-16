ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Adaway, Lofton lift St. Bonaventure past Colorado in NIT

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 17 points to lead five Saint Bonaventure players...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

St. Bonaventure ousts Oklahoma 70-68 in 2nd round of NIT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jaren Holmes tossed in 23 points, Osun Osunniyi had a double-double and St. Bonaventure knocked out Oklahoma 70-68 in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night. Holmes sank 8 of 12 shots, including all four of his 3-point attempts, for the Bonnies (22-9)....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners’ season ends in 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure in 2nd round of NIT

Oklahoma (19-16, 7-11 Big 12) fell to St. Bonaventure (22-9, 12-5 A10) 70-68 in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament in Norman on Sunday night. Senior guard Umoja Gibson splashed a 3-pointer cutting the Bonnies’ lead to just 69-68 with 18 seconds remaining. The Sooners elected to foul on the ensuing possession and guard Dominick Welch made one of his two free throw attempts. OU had another opportunity to tie, however, redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson’s shot clanked off the front rim, leading to the Sooners’ postseason elimination.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy