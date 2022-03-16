Adaway, Lofton lift St. Bonaventure past Colorado in NIT

Oklahoma (19-16, 7-11 Big 12) fell to St. Bonaventure (22-9, 12-5 A10) 70-68 in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament in Norman on Sunday night. Senior guard Umoja Gibson splashed a 3-pointer cutting the Bonnies’ lead to just 69-68 with 18 seconds remaining. The Sooners elected to foul on the ensuing possession and guard Dominick Welch made one of his two free throw attempts. OU had another opportunity to tie, however, redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson’s shot clanked off the front rim, leading to the Sooners’ postseason elimination.

NORMAN, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO